Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s current trading price is -6.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.59%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $52.18 and $90.19. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.19 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is currently priced at $84.32. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $85.0986 after opening at $83.90. The day’s lowest price was $83.035 before the stock closed at $84.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $90.19 on 03/06/23 and a low of $52.18 for the same time frame on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.33B and boasts a workforce of 2820 employees.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Interactive Brokers Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 79.72, with a change in price of +6.75. Similarly, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. recorded 1,114,372 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBKR stands at 3.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IBKR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 64.89%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 88.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.94% and 90.63%, respectively.

IBKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 16.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IBKR has fallen by 7.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.60%.