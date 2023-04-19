GAN Limited (GAN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. GAN Limited’s current trading price is -67.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.17 and $4.59 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.71 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

At present, GAN Limited (GAN) has a stock price of $1.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.54 after an opening price of $1.50. The day’s lowest price was $1.4024, and it closed at $1.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GAN Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.59 on 04/20/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.17 on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GAN Limited (GAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.48M and boasts a workforce of 682 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6667, with a change in price of +0.12. Similarly, GAN Limited recorded 259,254 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GAN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

GAN Stock Stochastic Average

GAN Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.93%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.39% and 54.97%, respectively.

GAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GAN has fallen by 14.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.62%.