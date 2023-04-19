FSM’s Market Whiplash: 2.71% YTD Rise, 8.49% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.25%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FSM has fallen by 8.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.67%.

The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is currently priced at $3.85. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.98 after opening at $3.87. The day’s lowest price was $3.83 before the stock closed at $3.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.33 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.05 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of FSM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -11.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.88%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.05 and $4.33. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 1.29 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.91 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.12B.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.66, with a change in price of +0.22. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 4,205,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.93%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. over the last 50 days is 67.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 61.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.93% and 69.47%, respectively.