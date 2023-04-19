Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Femasys Inc.’s current trading price is -57.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.05%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.57 and $2.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 14330.0 over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) currently stands at $1.26. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.48 after starting at $1.15. The stock’s lowest price was $1.03 before closing at $1.08.

In terms of market performance, Femasys Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.97 on 06/27/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.57 on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.41M and boasts a workforce of 34 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1298, with a change in price of +0.04. Similarly, Femasys Inc. recorded 29,734 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FEMY stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FEMY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Femasys Inc. over the last 50 days is 65.63%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 54.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.86% and 48.33%, respectively.

FEMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 40.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.60%. The price of FEMY fallen by 11.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.60%.