Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s current trading price is -46.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.01 and $2.65. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 16219.999999999998 observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) is $1.42. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.47 after opening at $1.34. It dipped to a low of $1.1601 before ultimately closing at $1.13.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.65 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value being $1.01 on 04/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.13M and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3803, with a change in price of -0.04. Similarly, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited recorded 22,354 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.74%.

How CLWT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLWT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLWT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited over the past 50 days is 46.59%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.59%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 27.71% and 25.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CLWT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CLWT has fallen by 13.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.33%.