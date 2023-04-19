Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s current trading price is -96.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.99%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.66 and $69.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.55 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is $2.44. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.29 after an opening price of $2.06. The stock briefly fell to $2.06 before ending the session at $2.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $69.99 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.66 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.30M and boasts a workforce of 299 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.79, with a change in price of -7.57. Similarly, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. recorded 432,490 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.62%.

GMBL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 7.69%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 30.05% and 30.78% respectively.

GMBL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -68.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -80.48%. The price of GMBL fallen by 29.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.44%.