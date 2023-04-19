DXF Stock: A Voyage Through Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Finances

The current stock price for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $0.13. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.16 after opening at $0.11. It dipped to a low of $0.11 before ultimately closing at $0.11.

The stock market performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $0.80 on 06/09/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.03, recorded on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of DXF Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -84.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 323.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.03 and $0.80. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.95 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.65M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1759, with a change in price of -0.07. Similarly, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited recorded 386,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.79%.

DXF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited over the past 50 days is 44.29%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.29%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 40.11% and 37.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DXF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -32.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -54.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DXF has leaped by -2.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.50%.