Dow Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -20.99% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Dow Inc. (DOW) is currently priced at $56.78. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $57.24 after opening at $57.01. The day’s lowest price was $56.385 before the stock closed at $56.90.

The market performance of Dow Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $71.86 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $42.91 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DOW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Dow Inc.’s current trading price is -20.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $42.91 to $71.86. In the Basic Materials sector, the Dow Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.0 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dow Inc. (DOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.50B and boasts a workforce of 37800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dow Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Dow Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.72, with a change in price of +6.61. Similarly, Dow Inc. recorded 4,900,052 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.18%.

Examining DOW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOW stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

DOW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dow Inc. over the last 50 days is 64.93%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 86.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.63% and 87.60%, respectively.

DOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DOW has fallen by 13.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.05%.