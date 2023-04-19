Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current trading price is -19.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.41%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.24 and $13.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.03 million over the last 3 months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock is currently valued at $10.97. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.96 after opening at $10.95. The stock briefly dropped to $10.84 before ultimately closing at $10.90.

In terms of market performance, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.57 on 02/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $7.24 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.24B and boasts a workforce of 84930 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.49, with a change in price of +0.48. Similarly, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft recorded 4,549,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DB stands at 2.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.65.

DB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 54.52%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.57% and 94.58% respectively.

DB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 30.44%. The price of DB increased 10.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.08%.