CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Inc. (CRWD) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 25.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.70%. The price of CRWD leaped by -0.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.96%.

The stock price for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) currently stands at $132.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $139.89 after starting at $139.05. The stock’s lowest price was $136.1247 before closing at $136.38.

In terms of market performance, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $232.00 on 04/20/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $92.25 on 01/10/23.

52-week price history of CRWD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -42.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$92.25 and $232.00. The CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.97 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.25B and boasts a workforce of 7273 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 117.98, with a change in price of -3.26. Similarly, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. recorded 5,293,355 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.40%.

CRWD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 76.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.04% and 75.20%, respectively.