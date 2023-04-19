Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -33.67% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock price for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) currently stands at $3.65. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.04 after starting at $3.96. The stock’s lowest price was $3.80 before closing at $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.36 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.14 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of PSNY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s current trading price is -72.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.14 to $13.36. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.91 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.40B and boasts a workforce of 1300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.10, with a change in price of -4.16. Similarly, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC recorded 2,781,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.13%.

PSNY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC over the last 50 days is 18.17%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 58.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.80% and 75.34%, respectively.

PSNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -31.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.05%. The price of PSNY fallen by 2.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.05%.