CNXA’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is $0.20. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.278 after opening at $0.1663. It dipped to a low of $0.1614 before ultimately closing at $0.16.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CNXA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -98.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.14 and $14.00. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.49M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2132, with a change in price of +0.01. Similarly, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. recorded 1,001,782 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.36%.

CNXA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 31.71%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 37.32%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.64% and 11.69%, respectively.

CNXA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CNXA has fallen by 17.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.81%.