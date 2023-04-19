CNEY’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2023

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -72.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -89.11%. The price of CNEY fallen by 2.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.45%.

The present stock price for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is $0.21. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.2145 after an opening price of $0.1927. The stock briefly fell to $0.185 before ending the session at $0.19.

CN Energy Group. Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.91 on 08/02/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.17 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of CNEY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current trading price is -92.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.17 and $2.91. The CN Energy Group. Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 2.3 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.63 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.71M and boasts a workforce of 150 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6055, with a change in price of -1.33. Similarly, CN Energy Group. Inc. recorded 1,377,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.36%.

CNEY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNEY stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CNEY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.60%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.86% and 10.29%, respectively.