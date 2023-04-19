Charting the Course: Getaround Inc.’s GETR Stock Prospects

Getaround Inc. (GETR) currently has a stock price of $0.33. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.2789 after opening at $0.2789. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.2439 before it closed at $0.25.

The stock market performance of Getaround Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.17 on 12/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.23, recorded on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of GETR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Getaround Inc.’s current trading price is -96.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.23 and $10.17. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 12.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Getaround Inc. (GETR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.00M and boasts a workforce of 262 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5765, with a change in price of -9.66. Similarly, Getaround Inc. recorded 786,469 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.39%.

GETR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GETR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GETR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Getaround Inc. over the last 50 days is at 26.28%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.75% and 30.59%, respectively.

GETR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -50.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -96.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GETR has fallen by 16.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.99%.