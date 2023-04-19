Charting the Course: Fortinet Inc.’s FTNT Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is $67.82. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $68.6997 after opening at $68.51. The stock touched a low of $67.55 before closing at $67.71.

The stock market performance of Fortinet Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $71.52 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $42.61, recorded on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of FTNT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Fortinet Inc.’s current trading price is -5.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $42.61 and $71.52. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.53 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.43B and boasts a workforce of 12595 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Fortinet Inc.

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Fortinet Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.54, with a change in price of +15.50. Similarly, Fortinet Inc. recorded 4,890,056 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.63%.

FTNT Stock Stochastic Average

Fortinet Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.77%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.48% and 88.24%, respectively.

FTNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 38.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 40.91%. The price of FTNT fallen by 10.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.22%.