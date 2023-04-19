Castor Maritime Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 83.18M Market Cap

The stock of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is currently priced at $0.90. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.93 after opening at $0.86. The day’s lowest price was $0.86 before the stock closed at $0.85.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.24 on 04/20/22 and a low of $0.41 for the same time frame on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of CTRM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Castor Maritime Inc.’s current trading price is -27.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.80%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.41 and $1.24. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 83.18M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1288, with a change in price of -0.39. Similarly, Castor Maritime Inc. recorded 1,151,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.23%.

Examining CTRM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTRM stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

CTRM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Castor Maritime Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 31.25%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.24%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.01% and 80.32%, respectively.

CTRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 103.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 106.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CTRM has fallen by 26.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.14%.