Carrier Global Corporation: Analyzing CARR Stock Trends

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) current stock price is $44.81. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $45.44 after opening at $45.25. The stock’s lowest point was $44.545 before it closed at $44.77.

Carrier Global Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $49.17 on 03/07/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $33.10 on 10/13/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CARR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Carrier Global Corporation’s current trading price is -8.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $33.10 and $49.17. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.25B and boasts a workforce of 52000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Carrier Global Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Carrier Global Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.15, with a change in price of +0.92. Similarly, Carrier Global Corporation recorded 4,221,445 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.10%.

CARR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CARR stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

CARR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Carrier Global Corporation over the past 50 days is 44.67%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 73.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 69.66% and 64.25%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.62%. The price of CARR increased 2.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.96%.