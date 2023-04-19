Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Campbell Soup Company’s current trading price is -5.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $44.37 and $57.78 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.87 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.29 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is $54.65. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $55.16 after an opening price of $55.02. The stock briefly fell to $54.73 before ending the session at $55.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Campbell Soup Company saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $57.78 on 12/28/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $44.37 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.67B and boasts a workforce of 14700 employees.

Campbell Soup Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Campbell Soup Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.97, with a change in price of +2.17. Similarly, Campbell Soup Company recorded 2,393,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPB stands at 1.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

CPB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Campbell Soup Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.89%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 52.03%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.48% and 64.67%, respectively.

CPB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -3.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.29%. The price of CPB fallen by 1.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.27%.