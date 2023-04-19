CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. CalAmp Corp.’s current trading price is -61.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.91 and $7.44. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.69 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.15 million observed over the last three months.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) current stock price is $2.85. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.08 after opening at $3.08. The stock’s lowest point was $2.73 before it closed at $3.12.

In terms of market performance, CalAmp Corp. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.44 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value was $2.91 on 04/18/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 106.08M and boasts a workforce of 887 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.99, with a change in price of -0.80. Similarly, CalAmp Corp. recorded 188,649 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.92%.

How CAMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAMP stands at 12.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 12.15.

CAMP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CalAmp Corp. over the last 50 days is at 5.97%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 13.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.70% and 28.47%, respectively.

CAMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -36.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.31%. The price of CAMP decreased -7.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.38%.