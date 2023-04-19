BRSH’s Stock Dilemma: Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) currently has a stock price of $0.28. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.3228 after opening at $0.2529. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.2465 before it closed at $0.25.

52-week price history of BRSH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current trading price is -92.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 155.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.11 and $3.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.69 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4437, with a change in price of -0.55. Similarly, Bruush Oral Care Inc. recorded 292,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.18%.

BRSH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bruush Oral Care Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 46.14%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.16% and 75.21%, respectively.

BRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -39.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -74.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BRSH has leaped by -2.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.92%.