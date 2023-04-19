BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. BIOLASE Inc.’s current trading price is -96.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.34%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.23 and $9.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 17.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.49 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is $0.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.2729 after an opening price of $0.2506. The stock briefly fell to $0.25 before ending the session at $0.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BIOLASE Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.00 on 04/25/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.23 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.96M and boasts a workforce of 188 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5283, with a change in price of -1.28. Similarly, BIOLASE Inc. recorded 705,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIOL stands at 2.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.67.

BIOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, BIOLASE Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 26.90%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 21.22% and 11.92% respectively.

BIOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -48.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -84.00%. The price of BIOL leaped by -1.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 36.53%.