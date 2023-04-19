BAM: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BAM has fallen by 4.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.65%.

At present, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has a stock price of $32.65. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $32.95 after an opening price of $32.69. The day’s lowest price was $31.94, and it closed at $32.94.

52-week price history of BAM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current trading price is -10.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$26.76 and $36.50. The Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.78 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.60B.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

BAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BAM Stock Stochastic Average

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.91%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 62.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.45% and 81.68%, respectively.