ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ASML Holding N.V.’s current trading price is -11.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $363.15 and $698.59. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.05 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.0 million observed over the last three months.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) currently has a stock price of $621.15. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $648.27 after opening at $644.69. The lowest recorded price for the day was $636.7601 before it closed at $643.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASML Holding N.V.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $698.59 on 02/02/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $363.15 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 258.05B and boasts a workforce of 36112 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 628.69, with a change in price of +23.10. Similarly, ASML Holding N.V. recorded 989,530 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.87%.

How ASML’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASML stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

ASML Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. over the past 50 days is 31.36%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.89% and 33.95%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ASML Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 58.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASML has leaped by -3.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.12%.