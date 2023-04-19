Antero Resources Corporation Inc. (AR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -30.49%. The price of AR fallen by 8.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.84%.

The stock price for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) currently stands at $23.64. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $23.77 after starting at $23.45. The stock’s lowest price was $23.23 before closing at $23.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Antero Resources Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $48.80 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $20.65 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of AR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Antero Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -51.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$20.65 and $48.80. The Antero Resources Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 3.41 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.81 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.95B and boasts a workforce of 586 employees.

Antero Resources Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Antero Resources Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.07, with a change in price of -10.71. Similarly, Antero Resources Corporation recorded 5,817,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.18%.

AR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AR stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

AR Stock Stochastic Average

Antero Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 36.29%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.36% and 78.03%, respectively.