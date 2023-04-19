Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -95.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.19 and $5.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.13 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) stock is currently valued at $0.25. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.34 after opening at $0.23. The stock briefly dropped to $0.21 before ultimately closing at $0.20.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.85 on 04/19/22 and a low of $0.19 for the same time frame on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.85M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2797, with a change in price of -0.26. Similarly, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 182,047 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMPE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.93%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.60% and 15.59%, respectively.

AMPE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -29.08%. The price of AMPE increased 13.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.92%.