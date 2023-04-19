AGS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AGS has leaped by -6.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.71%.

At present, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has a stock price of $6.18. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.51 after an opening price of $6.46. The day’s lowest price was $6.14, and it closed at $6.50.

PlayAGS Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.40 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $4.21 on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of AGS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. PlayAGS Inc.’s current trading price is -26.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.21 and $8.40. The PlayAGS Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.8 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.72 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 240.83M and boasts a workforce of 892 employees.

PlayAGS Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating PlayAGS Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.97, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, PlayAGS Inc. recorded 548,533 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.17%.

AGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGS stands at 11.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 11.14.

AGS Stock Stochastic Average

PlayAGS Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.50%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.30% and 16.25%, respectively.