ZM Stock: Exploring Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) currently stands at $67.62. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $69.20 after starting at $68.00. The stock’s lowest price was $67.50 before closing at $69.50.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $124.05 on 07/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $63.55 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of ZM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s current trading price is -45.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $63.55 to $124.05. In the Technology sector, the Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 7.92 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.89 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.06B and boasts a workforce of 8484 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Zoom Video Communications Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 23 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.78, with a change in price of -14.02. Similarly, Zoom Video Communications Inc. recorded 3,899,832 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.17%.

Examining ZM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.28%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.79% and 25.17% respectively.

ZM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.51%. The price of ZM leaped by -4.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.99%.