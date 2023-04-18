YS’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -81.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -80.80%. The price of YS leaped by -81.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.33%.

Currently, the stock price of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) is $1.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.58 after opening at $1.48. The stock touched a low of $1.42 before closing at $1.58.

The stock market performance of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of YS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -89.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.32 and $18.44. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 14.79 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.32 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -81.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.05M and boasts a workforce of 865 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

YS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YS Stock Stochastic Average