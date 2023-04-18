WISA’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -85.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -97.26%. The price of WISA leaped by -46.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.29%.

Currently, the stock price of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is $1.56. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.64 after opening at $1.22. The stock touched a low of $1.21 before closing at $1.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of WiSA Technologies Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $124.99 on 04/27/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.20, recorded on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of WISA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -98.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.20 and $124.99. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.36 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.39 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.13M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.7814, with a change in price of -27.44. Similarly, WiSA Technologies Inc. recorded 967,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.62%.

WISA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of WiSA Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 4.21%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.17% and 2.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.