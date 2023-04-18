Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vornado Realty Trust’s current trading price is -64.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.53 and $42.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.13 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.92 million over the last three months.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) stock is currently valued at $15.06. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $15.375 after opening at $14.48. The stock briefly dropped to $14.41 before ultimately closing at $15.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vornado Realty Trust ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $42.67 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $12.53 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.00B and boasts a workforce of 3146 employees.

Vornado Realty Trust: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Vornado Realty Trust as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.32, with a change in price of -9.13. Similarly, Vornado Realty Trust recorded 4,367,285 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VNO stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.80.

VNO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vornado Realty Trust’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.10%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.40%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.11% and 60.98%, respectively.

VNO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -27.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -31.33%. The price of VNO increased 6.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.83%.