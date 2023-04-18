VLON Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The stock price for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) currently stands at $0.45. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.51 after starting at $0.3622. The stock’s lowest price was $0.3622 before closing at $0.36.

In terms of market performance, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.68 on 04/22/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.21 on 10/28/22.

52-week price history of VLON Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -83.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.21 to $2.68. In the Healthcare sector, the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.28M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3691, with a change in price of +0.18. Similarly, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 5,773,748 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.24%.

Examining VLON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VLON Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 19.99%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 34.30% and 31.29% respectively.

VLON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 56.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 48.98%. The price of VLON leaped by -5.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.43%.