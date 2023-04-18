Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s current trading price is -86.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.42%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.46 and $18.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.42 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is $2.46. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.59 after an opening price of $2.06. The stock briefly fell to $2.025 before ending the session at $1.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Unity Biotechnology Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $18.50 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.46 on 04/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.15M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.4200, with a change in price of +0.08. Similarly, Unity Biotechnology Inc. recorded 347,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UBX stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

UBX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 23.46%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 22.78% and 17.17% respectively.

UBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -10.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -39.24%. The price of UBX leaped by -39.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 38.98%.