United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current trading price is -5.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.36 and $8.95 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.99 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.27 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is $8.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.4601 after an opening price of $8.44. The stock briefly fell to $8.37 before ending the session at $8.37.

In terms of market performance, United Microelectronics Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.95 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.36 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.35B and boasts a workforce of 19426 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.86, with a change in price of +1.02. Similarly, United Microelectronics Corporation recorded 7,309,977 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

United Microelectronics Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.40%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.17% and 21.89%, respectively.

UMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 29.40% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 44.94%. The price of UMC leaped by -2.54% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.48%.