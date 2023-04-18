Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -93.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.21 and $20.34. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.89 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.9 million observed over the last three months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) current stock price is $1.40. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.60 after opening at $1.60. The stock’s lowest point was $1.37 before it closed at $1.57.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $20.34 on 04/18/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.21, recorded on 04/10/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.88M and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.6694, with a change in price of -3.20. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 1,669,600 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.57%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation over the last 50 days is at 5.52%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 14.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.56% and 18.90%, respectively.

TUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -66.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -79.23%. The price of TUP decreased -43.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.90%.