Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Trupanion Inc.’s current trading price is -57.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.30%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $36.14 and $85.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.89 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.68 million over the last three months.

The stock of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is currently priced at $36.03. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $41.56 after opening at $41.56. The day’s lowest price was $35.36 before the stock closed at $41.56.

In terms of market performance, Trupanion Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $85.00 on 04/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $36.14 on 04/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.50B and boasts a workforce of 1187 employees.

Trupanion Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Trupanion Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.00, with a change in price of -18.21. Similarly, Trupanion Inc. recorded 605,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRUP stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

TRUP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Trupanion Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.98%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.79% and 23.57%, respectively.

TRUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -24.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -32.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TRUP has leaped by -36.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.94%.