The Significance of Moving Averages in Exelon Corporation Inc. (EXC) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -1.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EXC has fallen by 1.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.36%.

The stock of Exelon Corporation (EXC) is currently priced at $42.67. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $42.72 after opening at $42.32. The day’s lowest price was $42.20 before the stock closed at $42.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exelon Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $50.71 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $35.19 on 10/20/22.

52-week price history of EXC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Exelon Corporation’s current trading price is -15.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$35.19 and $50.71. The Exelon Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Utilities, saw a trading volume of around 5.74 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.42 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.19B and boasts a workforce of 19063 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.81, with a change in price of +4.09. Similarly, Exelon Corporation recorded 7,406,448 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.60%.

EXC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXC stands at 1.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

EXC Stock Stochastic Average

Exelon Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.64%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.28% and 84.24%, respectively.