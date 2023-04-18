The Psychology of Luminar Technologies Inc. Inc. (LAZR) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.70%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LAZR has leaped by -30.07%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.90%.

At present, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has a stock price of $6.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.0191 after an opening price of $5.85. The day’s lowest price was $5.71, and it closed at $5.80.

Luminar Technologies Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.41 on 04/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.91 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of LAZR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -58.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.91 and $14.41. The Luminar Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 7.71 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 12.61 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.22B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Luminar Technologies Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Luminar Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.83, with a change in price of -1.87. Similarly, Luminar Technologies Inc. recorded 10,547,901 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.76%.

LAZR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.78%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.70% and 10.77%, respectively.