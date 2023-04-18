The Lion Electric Company Inc. (LEV) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -12.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -22.44%. The price of LEV leaped by -1.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.22%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has a current stock price of $1.97. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.97 after opening at $1.76. The stock’s low for the day was $1.74, and it eventually closed at $1.76.

The Lion Electric Company’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $7.27 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value being $1.68 on 04/13/23.

52-week price history of LEV Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. The Lion Electric Company’s current trading price is -72.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.26%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.68 and $7.27. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 419.87M and boasts a workforce of 1400 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for The Lion Electric Company

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating The Lion Electric Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.2663, with a change in price of -1.04. Similarly, The Lion Electric Company recorded 1,138,759 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.55%.

LEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEV stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

LEV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The Lion Electric Company over the last 50 days is presently at 28.16%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.61% and 21.34%, respectively.