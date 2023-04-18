TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. TeraWulf Inc.’s current trading price is -74.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 197.20%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.54 and $6.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.05 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) currently stands at $1.59. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.50 after starting at $1.35. The stock’s lowest price was $1.30 before closing at $1.44.

In terms of market performance, TeraWulf Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.24 on 04/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.54 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 283.10M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8044, with a change in price of +0.74. Similarly, TeraWulf Inc. recorded 2,238,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +89.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WULF stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

WULF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TeraWulf Inc. over the last 50 days is 91.63%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.05% and 81.41%, respectively.

WULF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 138.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 45.87%. The price of WULF fallen by 161.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.19%.