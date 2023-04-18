Tencent Music Entertainment Group Inc. (TME) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 103.81%. The price of TME fallen by 2.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.35%.

The stock price for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) currently stands at $8.03. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.04 after starting at $7.79. The stock’s lowest price was $7.72 before closing at $7.60.

The market performance of Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.29 on 01/04/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.14 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of TME Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current trading price is -13.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 155.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.14 and $9.29. The Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 5.56 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.54 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.72B and boasts a workforce of 5966 employees.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Tencent Music Entertainment Group as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.93, with a change in price of +2.45. Similarly, Tencent Music Entertainment Group recorded 9,104,453 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.91%.

TME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TME stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

TME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 55.17%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.79% and 43.44%, respectively.