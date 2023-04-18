TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc Inc. (TCBP) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -56.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -84.85%. The price of TCBP decreased -54.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.18%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) stock is currently valued at $1.67. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.6374 after opening at $1.39. The stock briefly dropped to $1.39 before ultimately closing at $1.60.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $78.00 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.34 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of TCBP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s current trading price is -97.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.34 and $78.00. The TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 4.92 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.97 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.83M and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.0740, with a change in price of -4.88. Similarly, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc recorded 810,371 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.50%.

TCBP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TCBP stands at 3.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.92.

TCBP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.13%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.80% and 7.79%, respectively.