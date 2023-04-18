Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -41.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.93 and $11.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.65 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.46 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) is $6.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.17 after an opening price of $7.15. The stock briefly fell to $6.56 before ending the session at $7.18.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.19 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.93 on 04/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 249.12M and boasts a workforce of 3000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.12, with a change in price of -3.22. Similarly, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. recorded 484,394 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPWH stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SPWH Stock Stochastic Average

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.55%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.30% and 49.36%, respectively.

SPWH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -30.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.48%. The price of SPWH leaped by -21.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -21.67%.