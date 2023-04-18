Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -41.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $21.14 and $48.21. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.48 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.14 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has a stock price of $28.07. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $29.4099 after an opening price of $28.01. The day’s lowest price was $27.53, and it closed at $28.22.

In terms of market performance, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $48.21 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $21.14 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.72B and boasts a workforce of 18235 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.85, with a change in price of +2.83. Similarly, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. recorded 2,130,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.21%.

SPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 4.90%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 6.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.66% and 64.23%, respectively.

SPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPR has leaped by -7.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.69%.