Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current trading price is -35.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.04%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.95 and $50.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 13.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 6.54 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is currently priced at $32.15. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $32.37 after opening at $31.82. The day’s lowest price was $31.68 before the stock closed at $32.31.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $50.10 on 04/21/22 and a low of $28.95 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.55B and boasts a workforce of 66656 employees.

Southwest Airlines Co.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Southwest Airlines Co. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.70, with a change in price of -6.20. Similarly, Southwest Airlines Co. recorded 6,658,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUV stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

LUV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Southwest Airlines Co. over the last 50 days is 34.92%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 65.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.51% and 76.00%, respectively.

LUV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LUV has fallen by 7.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.73%.