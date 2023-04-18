SOBR’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 55.28% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -51.64%. The price of SOBR leaped by -25.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -25.88%.

The present stock price for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is $1.48. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.6665 after an opening price of $1.63. The stock briefly fell to $1.4518 before ending the session at $1.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SOBR Safe Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.91 on 04/27/22 and the lowest value was $0.65 on 12/21/22.

52-week price history of SOBR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SOBR Safe Inc.’s current trading price is -83.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.65 and $8.91. The SOBR Safe Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.2 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.73M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5796, with a change in price of +0.27. Similarly, SOBR Safe Inc. recorded 1,012,618 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.90%.

SOBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOBR stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SOBR Stock Stochastic Average

SOBR Safe Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.36%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.64% and 4.70%, respectively.