SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -65.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 183.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.37 and $3.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 29.91 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

At present, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) has a stock price of $1.04. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.7931 after an opening price of $0.72. The day’s lowest price was $0.65, and it closed at $0.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.00 on 04/20/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.37 on 04/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.57M and boasts a workforce of 139 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6995, with a change in price of -0.03. Similarly, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 636,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SABS stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

SABS Stock Stochastic Average

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 63.94%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.38% and 73.19%, respectively.

SABS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 76.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 30.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SABS has fallen by 103.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 152.63%.