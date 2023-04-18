RBT Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is $0.49. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.53 after an opening price of $0.53. The stock briefly fell to $0.44 before ending the session at $0.53.

In terms of market performance, Rubicon Technologies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.50 on 07/29/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.48 on 04/17/23.

52-week price history of RBT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -95.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.48 to $10.50. In the Technology sector, the Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 84.46M and boasts a workforce of 434 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4302, with a change in price of -1.71. Similarly, Rubicon Technologies Inc. recorded 209,543 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.85%.

RBT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Rubicon Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 3.54%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 8.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.09% and 10.91%, respectively.

RBT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -72.75% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -65.60%. The price of RBT leaped by -44.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.73%.