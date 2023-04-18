Pyxis Oncology Inc. Inc. (PYXS) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 138.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 96.32%. The price of PYXS increased 48.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.88%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) current stock price is $3.20. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.4986 after opening at $3.41. The stock’s lowest point was $3.17 before it closed at $3.47.

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.92 on 03/30/23, with the lowest value being $1.10 on 12/15/22.

52-week price history of PYXS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s current trading price is -53.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.10 and $6.92. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.97 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.64 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 109.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.70M and boasts a workforce of 75 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.97, with a change in price of +1.80. Similarly, Pyxis Oncology Inc. recorded 2,341,978 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +128.57%.

PYXS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PYXS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PYXS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Pyxis Oncology Inc. over the past 50 days is 31.62%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 25.75%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 29.94% and 32.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.