Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pinterest Inc.’s current trading price is -2.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.32%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.14 and $29.27. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 11.72 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is $28.62. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $28.65 after an opening price of $28.395. The stock briefly fell to $28.10 before ending the session at $28.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pinterest Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $29.27 on 03/27/23 and a low of $16.14 for the same time frame on 05/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.49B and boasts a workforce of 3987 employees.

Pinterest Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Pinterest Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.68, with a change in price of +4.24. Similarly, Pinterest Inc. recorded 11,036,755 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PINS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PINS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Pinterest Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 89.72%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.85% and 78.24% respectively.

PINS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 17.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 28.92%. The price of PINS fallen by 7.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.43%.