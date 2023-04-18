Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current trading price is -49.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.90 and $17.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.0 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 24200.0 over the last three months.

The stock price for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) currently stands at $9.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.63 after starting at $5.66. The stock’s lowest price was $5.55 before closing at $6.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $17.88 on 04/20/22 and a low of $3.90 for the same time frame on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.87M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.54, with a change in price of +4.85. Similarly, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. recorded 55,900 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +97.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHIO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PHIO Stock Stochastic Average

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.07%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.46% and 30.20%, respectively.

PHIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 103.22%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 35.60%. The price of PHIO fallen by 58.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 64.35%.